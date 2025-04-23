Milton Keynes cannabis supplier is finally jailed after extradition from Spain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who fled to Spain after police charged him with being involved in cannabis supply has finally been put behind bars.

Viktor Karavaqiri, aged 26, was part of a group investigated by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) over the supply of the Class B drug both Milton Keynes, Northampton and Essex.

The investigation revealed Karavaqiri’s key role as a ‘right-hand man’ of the group’s leader, 26-year-old Fjoraldo Lazaj, and his involvement in arranging shipments of the drug to MK as well as overseeing sales in Northampton.

In April 2023 Karavaqiri was charged with one count of conspiracy to supply a Class B drug (cannabis), only to flee to Spain.

It took a year and eight months for police to go through the proceedings to extradite him back to the UK. they finally achieved success in December 2024.

Now Karavaqiri, who told the court he was of no fixed address, has appeared at Northampton Crown Court where he was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty at a previous hearing.

Under Section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, a forfeiture order was made for his Audi A4 car and he was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

Five other men convicted of offences relating to the conspiracy, including Lazaj, were jailed for a total of more than 15 years at the same court last July and August.

Speaking after Karavaqiri’s sentencing, senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Chris Sewell of EMSOU, said: “Our investigations into this criminal group uncovered a sizeable network of people facilitating the supply of cannabis, including Viktor Karavaqiri.

“As recognised by the sentencing judge, Karavaqiri played a significant role in these illegal operations, with the evidence we painstakingly gathered showing how he acted as a right-hand man to the group’s leader, acting as his deputy and overseeing sales himself as well as directing others in the group to make deliveries.”

He added: “Despite Karavaqiri’s efforts to outrun justice, with the co-operation of the Spanish authorities we were able to secure his return to the UK, and I hope this sentence and the wider case demonstrates our determination to bring those responsible for the sale and supply of illegal drugs to account.”