Milton Keynes charity's minibus is stolen then cruelly set alight

Callous crooks have stolen a minibus belonging to a charity and then ruined it by setting it alight.

The bus belonged to Camphill Milton Keynes, which provides support and meaningful lives for adults with learning disabilities.

It is wheelchair adapted and used to transport the charity’s residents, some of whom are unable to travel independently.

The bus was stolen over the weekend from Tongwell but recovered a short while later, not far away .

However, it had been gutted by fire, which it is assumed the thieves started deliberately after stripping it of parts to sell illegally.

A Camphill spokesperson said: “Our residents are deeply saddened by the treatment of their wheelchair accessible bus. It’s cruel, but we’re heartened by the support from other charities and our fantastic supporters and friends in Milton Keynes and beyond.

"We are, of course, insured, but will never recover the full cost of replacement of this vital equipment.”

Camphill has thanked the Broughton Fire Station crew who attended the incident from Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service as well as police.

They have invited people to donate on the charity’s JustGiving page to help them buy a replacement vehicle. You can access the page here.

The Camphill community is formed of over 75 residents plus support staff in the Pennyland and Willen Park areas. Residents engage daily in a range of creative and horticultural workshops.

The community is holding a Handmade Craft & Food Fair Saturday November 8 at The Chrysalis Theatre MK, selling own artisan baked goods, preserves, traditional textiles, ceramics and unique one-off art and craft items.