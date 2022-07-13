Milton Keynes children warned not to play on railway tracks as shocking photo shows youngsters deliberately risking their lives as 125mph train approaches

Fortunately the driver of the train applied his emergency brakes and saved the children’s lives.

Network Rail has now condemned the youngsters’ “reckless and dangerous behaviour” and urged children everywhere to stay away from tracks.

The incident happened at a level crossing in Grove in Oxfordshire but Network Rail bosses say there have been instances of similar life-threatening behaviour elsewhere.

The children appeared to be dancing on the track as a 125mph train approached

In some of the cases, the children were filming and photographing themselves performing tricks on the tracks. It is not known whether this is part of a current craze involving dares.

A Network Rail spokesman said of the latest case: “The shocking footage was discovered after the driver of a 125mph express train recently reported applying the emergency brakes after seeing children playing on the track. It clearly depicts the actions of this group of children and their reckless and dangerous behaviour on the level crossing, including what appears to be one of the group dancing near the railway track as the high-speed train passes just inches away.

“Other CCTV footage has also shown similar instances of groups of children deliberately misusing the level crossing including trespassing on the railway track itself, filming and photographing themselves in the middle of the track, and even one child performing tricks on their scooter whilst on the track.”

Network Rail’s community safety team is now working closely with the British Transport Police visiting local schools and communities, to educate children and their families on safe behaviour near the railway.

Alison Kramer, Network Rail’s Community Safety Manager, said: “The behaviour of the children captured by CCTV is really shocking and reckless. The railway is not a playground and what they are doing is extremely dangerous.

“It is particularly disappointing to see this sort of mindless behaviour particularly when we work so hard alongside the British Transport Police in engaging with local schools and the community to educate people about how to behave safely when near the railway.

“We sincerely urge parents in this area to speak to their children and ensure they understand the risks of trespassing and ask the public to report any trespass incidents they witness.”

Richard Pedley, Network Rail’s Western route level crossing manager, said: “The footpath level crossing at Wantage Road is on a section of very high-speed line with around 200 trains per day. It is crucial that the level crossing is only used as a means of getting across the railway, and under no circumstances should people loiter, or play on crossings and put their lives at risk of being struck by a train.”

Embedded Inspector Darren Burridge from British Transport Police said: “We see hundreds of people taking risks on and around the railway every year, resulting in tragic consequences or life-changing injuries. Both outcomes are avoidable.

“These recent instances are particularly concerning and worrying; the behaviour of these children is mindless and extremely dangerous.”