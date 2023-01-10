Milton Keynes cocaine dealer who earned over £240k and had two Range Rovers is jailed

A cocaine dealer in Milton Keynes who earned over £200,000 distributing the class A drug was sentenced to jail on Friday (6 January).

Police officers discovered that Francis McConville, 37, previously of Monkston, Milton Keynes, was selling drugs in Luton.

At Friday’s hearing he was jailed for seven-and-a-half years, after being arrested in August 2019.

One of the dealers cars

Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) officers discovered that McConville was working with other dealers to move kilogrammes of cocaine.

ERSOU states that the 37-year-old made £241,000 selling cocaine.

At a Luton Crown Court he was ordered to repay an initial £189,966.35, which is the current value of his total value of assets.

Investigators discovered the Milton Keynes man had £73,000 in cash, three seized vehicles - including two Range Rovers - and designer goods and watches.

bought with illegally earned money

McConville has three months to pay the full amount or an additional one year and nine months will be added to his sentence.

Senior financial investigation manager Paul Fitzsimmons from ERSOU, said: ‘‘This was a complex financial investigation involving multiple high-value assets.“ERSOU’s Financial Investigation Team was able to use its specialist skills and expertise to ensure the McConville was ordered to repay as much of his ill-gotten gains as possible.

“Should he choose not to comply with the order, he will face a further spell behind bars in addition to the time he is currently serving.“We will also continue our enquiries in the future, to ensure that should he come into any money or assets, these are also used to satisfy the outstanding amount.”

A spokesman for the unit added: “If you see something suspicious, whether this is suspected drug dealing, an unusual increase in people visiting a property or potential money laundering, let can let police know via beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101.

"This information is fed into police intelligence systems and helps officers build up a picture of organised crime, even if they do not act on the information straight away.