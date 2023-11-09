Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chaffron Way Campus of MK College was in lockdown earlier this morning (Thursday) after an incident involving a knife just outside its grounds.

Armed police rushed to the scene and a teenage boy was arrested just before 10.30am, leaving the college to function as normal.

Students reported the alarms going off during their first session this morning.

"We thought it was a fire alarm but then people started screaming and telling us to hide. It was pretty scary but it was all quickly sorted,” said one.

Police, including an armed deployment unit, were swiftly on the scene and advised the college to go into lockdown.

Parents dropping off students were turned away while the incident was dealt with.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a male armed with a knife... at around 10.20am.

“Officers responded immediately, with support from an armed deployment, and the college was advised to go into lockdown.”

“Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy from Milton Keynes on suspicion of possession of a knife in a public place. He remains in police custody.

They added: “No-one was injured and the college has returned to normal. We would like to thank the college for their co-operation during this incident. Officers have spoken to the college staff but there is no wider threat to the public.

“An investigation is underway and anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230504168.

Milton Keynes College bosses have now put out a statement on social media, saying: "Our Chaffron Way campus was briefly advised this morning to lock down by Thames Valley Police due to an incident in the immediate area.

"This has now been resolved and the campus is open as usual.2

They have clarified that the incident took place just outside the college grounds, on Moorgate at Leadenhall, near where the redway ends.