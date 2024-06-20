Milton Keynes coroner finds failings ‘may have played part’ in Leah Croucher’s death

Leah Croucher.

‘A number of failings have been found’ which may have played a part in the death of Milton Keynes victim Leah Croucher’s death, a coroner has ruled.

The 19-year-old went missing on February 15 2019. It was not until over three years later her body was found in a loft space in a house in Furzton by a maintenance worker - half a mile from her home.

Police named Neil Maxwell, a convicted sex offender as a murder suspect. But he had already taken his own life in April 2019 - two months after Leah vanished.

The delayed discovery of Leah’s body fuelled much criticism from the public.

Neil Maxwell was a convicted sex offender and the prime murder suspect. Image: Police

During the inquest, investigating officer Det Supt Brown revealed a total of 3,500 properties were visited.

Milton Keynes coroner Tom Osborne described Ms Croucher, a black belt in martial arts, as ‘a normal healthy and ‘an exceptional young lady who had achieved much in her young life’.

The inquest found there was a failure to monitor the convicted sex offender – who was wanted for a further sex attack in Newport Pagnall in November 2018.

Mr Osborne pointed to an inexperienced probation officer supervising Maxwell, the risk that Neil Maxwell posed to the public generally was underestimated and unreported, a failure in the monitoring process of Neil Maxwell with regards to his attendance at appointments and for him to live at the address he was supposed to live at, a failure in the risk assessment carried out and a failure to properly share information across between police and probation in regards to the "Visor" system.

However, Mr Osborne said these failings, on balance, did not contribute directly to Leah's death.

"Whilst there were failings in the monitoring process it remains speculative to say that these failings contributed directly to her death.

"I cannot therefore conclude that those failings identified contributed to her death. Although it may be possible that those findings may have played a part in her death."

There will be a prevention of future deaths report issued by the coroner to the future prison and probations minister after the General Election on July 4.

Included in this will be the recommendation of a fundamental review into the process of monitoring sex offenders in the community.

He added: "The take-up and vetting of officers that can use Visor and training is woefully inadequate."

Visor refers to the Violent and Sex Offender Register.

Mr Osborne spoke to the family directly, saying: "Her death is a profound loss, not only to her family and friends, but to all of us."

Leah's death was ruled as an unlawful killing and the cause of death was ruled as unascertained.

During the inquest, Leah was described by her mum Claire Croucher as a kind, caring soul who worried about others.

"Leah's smile lit up her face, her giggle was infectious. Leah had grown from a shy little girl into a strong young woman. We were so proud of the woman she was becoming.

"We want Leah to know that the void left has shattered our lives, broken our spirits and destroyed our hearts.

"A young woman as wonderful as her could never be forgotten, could never be replaced.