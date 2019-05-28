Milton Keynes criminal with 53 convictions is jailed AGAIN for burglary

A criminal who had so many convictions - 53 in total - that a judge described him as a court “season ticket holder," has been jailed again for burglary.

Judge Francis Sheridan told Patrick Donegan: “You’re a season ticket holder, that is what it comes down to, and you’re back here again. That is what it is.”

Aylesbury Crown Court

Donegan, from Katrine Place in Bletchley, had been spotted by police riding a bicycle very slowly just after midnight on January 15 last year on a main road leading to a rural village, the judge was told.

It transpired that a number of items he had in his possession, including the bicycle he was riding, were all stolen.

The 39-year-old had been seen in the same village the previous evening by a number of residents, outside their homes. The court heard Donegan was seen by his first victim when he saw a light outside his home.

Rushing upstairs and looking out of the window, the victim spotted a man by his Range Rover car, at which point he called the police who attended the village of Astwood near Milton Keynes, Bucks.

It was discovered that Donegan had taken bottles of aftershave from the car and on further investigation he was found to have committed a spate of other petty burglaries from cars around the village.

The court heard that Donegan was in breach of a suspended sentence for another matter of theft and that he had 53 previous convictions.

Judge Sheridan activated a previous 12-week suspended sentence and jailed him for a total of 31 weeks for the new burglary offences.