Milton Keynes delivery van driver caught swigging alcohol at the wheel is deported by police

The van was formerly used by DPD

The driver of a former DPD van is being deported back to his home country after he was caught drinking alcohol at the wheel in MK.

Police published a pictured of the vehicle on their social media today, saying: “This van was stopped in MK due to its poor standard of driving.”

They added: “The driver was found to be drinking from an open can of alcohol but was just under the drink drive limit when breath tested. Fortunate for him.

“Unfortunately for him though, he had no licence, no insurance and was an illegal overstayer in the UK, so he was swiftly arrested.”

His passenger also proved to be an illegal overstayer.

The spokesperson said: “Both will be handed over to Immigration detention later today prior to their removal from the UK

“To clarify, the van was being driven by individuals not linked to a popular delivery company, hence the details have been blurred. Used vans are often sold without the livery being removed.”