Milton Keynes double murder was 'targeted attack' by uninvited party guests who arrived armed with faces covered

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, head of crime for Thames Valley Police, has released an important update in relation to the double murder investigation in Milton Keynes.

Seventeen-year-olds Ben Gillham-Rice and Dom Ansah were both stabbed to death just before midnight at a private house party in Emerson Valley on Saturday night.

Double murder in MK

The pair have widely named locally but their identities have yet to be confirmed by police.

The person or people who killed the two teenage boys remain at large despite a large scale police operation since.

Two other young men aged 17 and 23 were also stabbed but their injuries are not life-threatening, say police.

The party began early on Saturday evening for 15 to 20 young people in a detached house in Archford Croft. Neighbours noticed a birthday banner strung above the front door and heard music.

Initially it was believed there were no gatecrashers at the party.

But Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter says the person/people responsible were indeed UNINVITED guest/s who turned up with their faces covered and wielding knives in a targeted attack.

And he is warning anyone helping to hide those responsible that they too are breaking the law as the manhunt continues.

"I wanted to provide an update in our ongoing double murder investigation in Milton Keynes," Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said on Monday afternoon.

"Thames Valley Police was called to Archford Croft, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes at 11.59pm on Saturday night (19/10), just before midnight, to reports of a stabbing incident.

"Tragically, as a result of this incident, one 17-year-old boy died of his injuries at the scene and a second boy, also 17, was taken to hospital, where sadly, he also died.

"Two other males, one aged 17, and one aged 23, were also injured as a result of this incident, which occurred at a private house party at the address.

"One of these males has now been discharged from hospital, but the other remains in hospital but I am pleased to say he is recovering from his injuries.

"Clearly this is a dreadful incident and a significant investigation led by our Major Crime Unit continues.

"We know that the party was a private birthday party, and although we believe that all of those involved were known to each other, we believe that those responsible arrived at the party uninvited, wore face coverings and they were armed with knives in what appears to be a targeted attack.

"We are following a number of active lines of enquiry at this time, including speaking to those who were guests at the party and the two injured victims. Whilst no arrests have yet been made, we are working around the clock to make arrests and are continuing to search relevant places.

"I have a clear message to those responsible. We are looking for you and I urge you to hand yourself into a police station as soon as possible. I also wish to remind anybody that might be assisting or asked to assist those responsible that it is a criminal offence to do so and can lead to prosecution.

"There remains an increased police presence in Archford Croft in Emerson Valley and we are conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries as this fast-moving investigation continues. I expect us to remain at the address for several days to come.

"Home Office post-mortems for the two boys that died will be conducted on Tuesday, and the families of both victims are, of course, being supported by specially trained family liaison officers and they remain uppermost in our thoughts.

"The family are aware that some media outlets have published names and photographs before the police have confirmed identities and names. The families are asking the media to respect their privacy. The families will consider issuing a tribute at the appropriate time but they wish to be left alone at the current time.

"I am re-appealing to anybody who thinks that they have any information, no matter how insignificant you believe this to be, to come forward. There are people who can help our investigation that we wish to hear from and we have supportive and experienced staff ready to listen, we will not tolerate any witness intimidation and we can provide you with the necessary support.

"If you have not yet spoken to police but have any information that can help our investigation, please call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting the unique reference number 1761 of 19 October.

"You can also provide information direct to the investigation team via our Major Incident Police Portal.

"If you don’t wish to talk directly with police, I would remind you that you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

