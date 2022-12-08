The driver involved in a collision that caused the death of a seven-month-old baby girl in his car has been released on bail by police.

The 27-year-old will remain on bail while investigations continue into the collision, which happened just after 9.50pm on Sunday.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “This is due process, and we would urge would ask the public not to speculate on the circumstances as this would be distressing for the family.”

Police are seeking witnesses to the collision

The tragedy happened following a collision on the H10 Bletcham Way in Bletchley, between the Denbigh roundabout and Fenny Lock.

A grey Peugeot 508 was travelling in an easterly direction and a green Fiat 500 was travelling in the opposite direction, having come from the A5 Caldecotte exit.

There was a head-on collision, say police.

The baby was a passenger in the Peugeot was rushed to hospital where she sadly died in hospital of her injuries.

Another passenger in the Peugeot, a 30-year-old woman, had minor injuries. The driver of the Fiat, a 27-year-old woman, suffered a broken leg and was treated in hospital.

The man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug.

He was also arrested for failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Ed Crofts, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Bicester, said: “Very sadly, as a result of this collision, an infant has died of her injuries. Our thoughts are with the family of the child who has tragically died.

“I would like to appeal to anybody who was driving along H10 Bletcham Way at around the time of the collision to please contact Thames Valley Police, especially if you witnessed what happened or saw either vehicle being driven just prior to the collision.

“I would also ask drivers to please check their dash-cam footage and get in touch if this has captured anything that may assist this investigation.”

