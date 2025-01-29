Milton Keynes driver who smashed stolen car into police vehicle while being chased is sent to prison

Martin Connors

A dangerous driver who smashed a stolen car into police during a dramatic chase has been brought to a halt – with a prison sentence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Connors, aged 31, was spotted in Milton Keynes driving a BMW 3 series that police identified as stolen.

They chased the car but during the pursuit it collided with a police car on Broadlands, Netherfield, causing two police officers to be injured, one of them seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But still Connors got away and police later found the stolen car. They identified Connor as a suspect through forensic enquiries after his blood was found on the driver’s side airbag.

The chase happened in June last year and shortly afterwards, on July 6, Connors committed a burglary in Leighton Road, stealing jewellery and cash.

He was once again identified by police through forensic examinations, during which his DNA was found on a door.

Police tracked down Connors, who lives in Enfield in London, and he was arrested on 11 August last year. He charged with three offences the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This month Connors pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court to one count of receiving stolen goods in the form of the car, one count of driving a motor vehicle dangerously and one count of burglary.

He has now been sentenced to two years in prison and disqualified from driving for three years and 12 days.

.Investigating officer Detective Constable Emily King said: “Martin Connors carried out a crime spree last summer which impacted on a number of victims.

This case sh”ould send a clear warning to offenders, through our thorough investigations we will arrest, charge and jail you.”