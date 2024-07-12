Milton Keynes drug dealer jailed after police chase and search uncovered machetes and class A drugs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drug dealer from Milton Keynes has been jailed after police found him in possession of heroin and cocaine and two machetes.

Kwame Poku, of Rycroft, Furzton, was sentenced to five years in prison last week following a five-day trial at Aylesbury Crown Court.

The 31-year-old was found guilty by a jury to two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug, namely heroin and cocaine, two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place and one count of possession of criminal property.

In October last year, Poku was seen acting suspiciously on a footpath in Cheriton, Furzton.

When officers approached him, Poku made off on an e-scooter before jumping off and continuing on foot.

He was chased into an alleyway by officers and detained under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Poku was found in possession of cannabis, a large quantity of cash and two large machetes.

He was arrested on the same day and charged the following day (22/10).

Officers then carried out a search at Poku’s residence and found a large quantity of heroin and cocaine, and seized items in connection with proceeds of crime.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Katie Henley, based at Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “I am glad that Kwame Poku has received a lengthy custodial sentence.

“Knife crime and illegal drugs has such a negative impact on the safety and security of the community.

“The successful outcome of this case demonstrates the hard work put in by Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Team to tackle such offenders, which has been reflected in a strong sentence given by the court.

“Hopefully this case sends out a message to those individuals that if you carry knives or weapons and are intent on being concerned in the supply of drugs and criminality, you will be caught and face the consequences of your crimes.

“If you have any information about the supply of drugs in your neighbourhood, please report it to us via 101 or the Thames Valley Police website.

“Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”