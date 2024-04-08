Milton Keynes drug dealer jailed after police find over £130k worth of cocaine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Milton Keynes man has been jailed for possession with intent to supply cocaine with a street value of around £130,000.

Alfie Levy, of Langland Road, was jailed for four years and eight months at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A forfeiture and destruction order was also made in respect of drugs and phones.

Alfie Levy

The 24year-old pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug – cocaine - and one count of possession of criminal property.

In January, due to intelligence that he was in possession of drugs, Levy was detained while travelling in a taxi in Felbridge, Kents Hill.

He was found to be in possession of cocaine, cash and a mobile phone used for drug dealing.

Levy was arrested at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A subsequent search of an address discovered more cocaine, a drugs preparation kit, and cash.

The total street value of the cocaine found was about £131,000.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, Levy was charged with the offences the following day.

Investigating officer, PC Lewis Jones, said: “Drug supply in Milton Keynes is taken seriously by Thames Valley Police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will do all that we can to pursue, arrest and convict drug dealers, who target vulnerable members of our community.

“Drug dealers should be under no doubt, we know who you are and we will arrest you.

“Information from the public around drug supply in our city plays an important part in developing intelligence into a proactive investigation, as demonstrated in this case.