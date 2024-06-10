Milton Keynes drug dealer who kept a notebook with names and amounts gets suspended sentence
Kie Lalande, 29, of Candlewicks, Walnut Tree, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to supply cannabis on Tuesday (4 June).
Lalande was sentenced to 14 months in jail, suspended for two years, 250 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days at Aylesbury Crown Court.
Aylesbury Crown Court also heard that he was forced to give up money found in his home, drugs, phones, and items linked to cannabis supply.
On Thursday 18 January, Thames Valley Police officers discovered Lalande was found in possession of 5965g of cannabis, cash and a mobile phone.
Officers then searched his home where they found cannabis, phones and a notebook containing names and amounts.
Investigating officer Chloe Ross, based at Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “Drug supply in Milton Keynes is taken seriously, we will do all that we can to pursue, arrest and convict the persons involved.
“They target the vulnerable members of the community and we will stop at nothing to ensure their criminality is stopped.
“If you suspect drug dealing in your community, contact us by calling 101 or leaving any information you have via our website.”