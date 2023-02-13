Milton Keynes food company once plagued with rats fined thousands for breaking hygiene laws

A Bletchley food wholesale and distribution business has been fined £16,000 over past hygiene issues that led to a rat infestation.

Food Mill Ltd appeared at Reading Magistrates Court for sentencing in relation to three offences contrary to regulation 19 of the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations.

The company trades as World Foods Wholesale and specialises in selling imported foods from America from a unit in Bilton Road, on Mount Farm industrial estate.

Evidence of rats was found on the food company's premises in MK

The offences date back to September 2021 and related to the company’s failure at the time to ensure adequate measures were in place to control rat infestations, to ensure food produce was protected against contamination, and that the premises were sufficient for hygiene practices.

At the time, the Citizen reported how an emergency closure to prevent the firm from trading had to be put in place for two weeks.

The court heard last week how an environmental health officer from Milton Keynes City Council visited the company at Unit 7 Bilton Road, Bletchley, on September 16 2021.

"At this time a rat infestation was found, and conditions were assessed to be an imminent risk to health,” said a council spokesman.

A Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice was served until September 30, when a further assessment established that the conditions had been improved and a health risk no longer existed.

During sentencing, District Judge Goozee said last week: “In terms of culpability, there is no doubt that the company was failing to take adequate measures to prevent a not-insubstantial infestation. Signs were prevalent throughout the premises. I assess the culpability for the company as high”.

Cllr Paul Trendall, Cabinet member responsible for Environmental Health said after the case: “The District Judge’s comments show the seriousness of this case, which is a good example of how our Environmental Health Team is helping to make MK safer for everyone.

"We monitor businesses to make sure that the standards residents rightly expect are being met, and we will always take action if that isn’t the case, whether that’s through guidance or enforcement.”

Food Mill Ltd was fined £16,000, ordered to pay the full costs of £2,531.20 incurred by the council during its investigation, plus a victim surcharge of £181.