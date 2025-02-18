Milton Keynes football referee charged with child sex offence involving young teenage girl

Gareth Viccars was suspended as a referee when the police investigation began

An assistant football ref who has officiated in EFL and FA Cup games has been remanded in custody charged with a child sex offence.

Gareth Viccars,who is 46, is accused of engaging in “penetrative sexual activity” with a 15-year-old girl.

The alleged offence happened in November 2021.

He appeared in Willesden Magistrates Court last week and was been remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court next month, when he will enter a plea.

The charge follows a police investigation. Since it began, Viccars, who lives in Milton Keynes, has been suspended from refereeing by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

A PGMOL spokesperson told Sky Sports News today: "As soon as the allegations came to light, Mr Viccars was immediately suspended."

They added: “As the matter is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, we are not in a position to comment any further."

The EFL and the FA have so far failed to comment on the matter.