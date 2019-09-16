Milton Keynes fraudster jailed for laundering more than £800,000

A fraudster from Milton Keynes has been handed a six-year prison sentence for money laundering offences following a police investigation.

Khalid Bajigah, aged 40, of St Georges Way, Milton Keynes, was convicted on Thursday, September 12, of one count of acquiring, using, and possessing criminal property. He was found guilty by unanimous verdict.

Khalid Bajigah

He was sentenced to a six year imprisonment term on the same day.

Bajigah was already serving a sentence for fraud, for which this sentence will be consecutive.

The charge relates to several bank transfers that were made between January 1 and March 31, 2017, when Bajigah fraudulently obtained cash transfers into his bank from a company based in Germany.

Bajigah received a total of £835,961.78. After the money went into his account he distributed it between several other accounts, some of which went overseas.

He was charged on December 2, 2018.

Investigating officer, DC Neil Chapman, of the Economic Crime Unit, said: “We are very pleased with this sentencing as it recognises the serious nature of money laundering offences.

“This was a substantial amount of money that originated from an international fraud, and we are actively pursuing anybody who facilitates crime by laundering money.

“This type of criminality is often linked to serious and organised crime networks, and targeting the movement of their money offers an effective tool to combat this.

“This sentence should act as a deterrent to others who may be involved in laundering the proceeds of crime.”