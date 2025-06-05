Milton Keynes International Festival is back with large scale outdoor spectaculars

The city’s popular IF: Milton Keynes International Festival returns next month with a packed programme including some amazing attractions.

The eighth edition of the biennial IF: Festival will run from July 18 to July 27 and also feature installations, performance, theatre, poetry, dance, circus, live music, family-friendly shows, comedy and cabaret.

The attractions aim to continue the festival’s mission to engage audiences in surprising ways and add layers of meaning and memory to the new city and celebrate the power of artists to inspire, provoke and comfort. Festival events appear in a range of locations across Milton Keynes. In central MK they include centre:mk, headline partner of the festival, Fred Roche Gardens, Xscape, Midsummer Place, Unity Place, Festival Square and the Church of Christ the Cornerstone.

Grade-II listed Campbell Park hosts Festival Central with its ever-popular Spiegeltent and the Acoustic Stage with other events staged at Campbell Park Copse and MK Rose. There are also events located in Wolverton and on the Open University campus at Walton Hall.

On the festival’s opening night Deabru Beltzak’s pyrotechnic and drumming promenade performance Symfeuny makes its way through the city centre from Xscape, culminating in a spectacular on-stage finale in Campbell Park. Deabru Beltzak were part of the City’s iconic 2015 Rugby World Cup celebrations, Clash of Drums. And with its ornate wood construction, stained glass, velvet drapes and mirrors, The Stables Spiegeltent makes an atmospheric venue for the Festival’s live music, comedy and cabaret shows.

Its ticketed programme includes Lou Sanders, Lucy Spraggan, The Noise Next Door, The Selecter, Roachford, The Demon Barbers, Le Vent du Nord, Peat & Diesel, Yuck Circus, a Cabaret of Ideas, family-friendly shows and the Ceilidh Liberation Front with the festival wrap party. The Festival presents two world premieres from the UK and four UK premieres from Germany, Spain, Catalonia and France:

They include: Klub Girko’s Human Time Tree Time; Deabru Beltzak’s Symfeuny; Pagrav Dance Company’s One Sky; Kamchàtka’s Fugit; Maureen Onwunali’s Utopia in Verse; and Transe Express’ DNA, Vertical Odyssey. Both weekends of the festival are full of FREE pop-up shows and experiences for the whole family, including a new show from Gandini Juggling, the company’s first-ever work for children.

