Milton Keynes is ‘vulnerable' to burglaries, with 3 break-ins a day taking place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An investigation has revealed that almost three burglaries a day are happening in Milton Keynes.

The scrutiny by home security experts SECOM Plc compared burglary rates in the Thames Valley Police force area of Bucks, Berks and Oxfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It showed 1,157 break-ins happened in MK between January 2023 to February 2024. This equates to 40.3 per 10,000 residents.

Almost three burglaries a day are taking place in Milton Keynes

Topping the list of areas most likely to be burgled was Reading with a 993 burglaries – a rate of 57.00 per 10,000 residents.

Aylesbury Vale was the place where people have the lowest risk of being burgled, with only 137 burglaries and a rate of 6.67 per 10,000 residents.

SECOM Plc, analysed the total number of “burglary” crimes as reported by data.police.uk and compared these figures with the population of each Lower Layer Super Output Area (LSOA) in the latest census to identify the burglary rate per 10,000 residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Blake from SECOM said: “Milton Keynes reports 1,157 burglaries, resulting in a burglary rate of 40.3 per 10,000 residents, indicating a notable vulnerability to burglary.

"To put these figures in perspective, the average burglary rate for all LSOA areas covered by Thames Valley police between January 2023 to February 2024 was 30.39.”

He advised: "To bolster home security, individuals should double-check locks on doors and windows before leaving and utilise timers for indoor lights.