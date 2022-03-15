Milton Keynes knife amnesty results in 55 weapons being handed in

A weapons amnesty day at MK Safety Centre has resulted in 55 weapons being handed in at the weekend.

Police have thanked everyone who came to the Kiln Farm venue and reminded people that there is a permanent amnesty bin in the reception of the city centre police station.

Helping to run Saturday's event were MK Council, the Junior Film Makers group and Jason Fathers, whose son Jay was stabbed to death at a house party in Milton Keynes on New Year's Eve last year.

The knife amnesty event was a success in Milton Keynes

A police spokesman said the session prompted "really open discussions" about how everyone can work together to stop knife crime and spot the signs of those at risk of becoming involved.

He said: "55 weapons were handed in, removing any possibility of risk of them being used to cause harm to others.

"Thank you to all of you who helped spread the word that the amnesty was taking place and in turn, helped to remove these weapons from MK."