Milton Keynes knifeman jailed after leaving victim with 12cm laceration in 'appaling, unprovoked assault'

A Milton Keynes man has been jailed for wounding with intent and having a blade after an 'appalling and unprovoked' assault which left his victim scarred for life.

Shaun Lawrence, aged 38 of Eaton Close, Bletchley, Milton Keynes was sentenced at Amersham Crown Court on Monday 5 July to seven years and six months’ imprisonment along with three years on extended licence following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Lawrence was found guilty by a unanimous jury to both wounding with intent, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861 and having an article with a blade or point, contrary to section 139 (1) of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

Shaun Lawrence

On 17 July 2018, at around 2.45am in Shearmans, Fuller Slade, Milton Keynes, Lawrence approached a man, now aged 33, and started arguing with him. Without warning he slashed the man across his face with a concealed blade causing a significant facial injury.

The victim suffered a 10-12cm laceration to the left side of his face and required surgery, he has recovered but has significant facial scarring.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Alana Heaver, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was an appalling, unprovoked assault.

“Lawrence went out with a concealed blade in his hand and intentionally used it without warning to cause devastating injuries.

“The victim was unarmed and had no indication before being injured that Lawrence had a blade. Following the assault, Lawrence then walked away, leaving his victim bleeding heavily in the street.

“This has been a long process, there has been three years of investigation and I would like to take a moment to thank the victim in this case for his bravery and support, particularly throughout the trial.

“Thames Valley Police work tirelessly to tackle knife crime robustly and bring knife crime offenders to justice through the courts.