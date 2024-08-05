Milton Keynes Labour Group release statement in connection with report anti-social behaviour in place of worship
Milton Keynes Labour group has released a statement on behalf of MP Callum Anderson and Cllr Peter Marland in connection with a report of anti-social behaviour.
The statement reads: “We are aware of an isolated report of some anti-social behaviour at a local place of worship in the past few days.
“Thames Valley Police are aware of the situation and are investigating. They are also in contact with local community leaders.
“We understand that people may be concerned due to the potential of misinformation and fake news. We ask that people only source their information from official news sources that verify their stories.
“We will continue to work together and with partners to ensure all our communities remain united and supported.”