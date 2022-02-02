Milton Keynes man, 18, jailed for having unlicensed firearm and bullet in his car

A Milton Keynes man has been jailed for five years for carrying an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Last Friday (January 28), Robert Harvey, 18, of Grangers Croft, Hodge Lea, Milton Keynes, was sentenced to five years in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition without firearm certificate authority.

Robert Harvey

His arrest took place over a year ago, when Thames Valley Police officers pulled over Harvey and checked his car.

Within the vehicle, officers found a firearm and a bullet for the weapon.

He was charged the next day, after being arrested that night.

Detective Constable Serena Bellis, of the Priority Crime Team based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I hope this robust sentence sends a strong message to offenders in the community that possession of a firearm without the appropriate authority will not be tolerated.