Milton Keynes man, 22, arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting woman in late teens

Tickford Iron Bridge, Newport Pagnell. Photos: Google Maps and Thames Valley Police

Police are hoping witnesses will come forward and are appealing for dashcam footage after a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in her late teens be penetration.

Between 7.40pm and 8.05pm on Tuesday 13 May, a woman in her late teens was sexually assaulted near to Tickford Iron Bridge in Newport Pagnell.

The offender is described as a white man in his early 20s with short, dark, wavy hair and ginger facial hair. He was of medium build and was wearing a black Adidas short sleeved t-shirt and light grey jogging bottom shorts. We also believe he may have had a black e-scooter with him.

As part of our enquiries into this incident we have arrested a 22-year-old man from Milton Keynes on suspicion of assaulting a female 13 and over by penetration and assault by beating. He has since been released on police bail.

Designated Investigator Helen Roach said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed what happened, or saw the man before or after the incident, to please contact us.

“I would particularly like to hear from anybody who has dash-cam footage, which may have captured the incident or the man in the area before or after. “Anybody with any information that may assist us is urged to contact Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250235143.

“If you don’t want to speak directly with police, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”