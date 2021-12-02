Milton Keynes man, 65, charged with voyeurism
He has been committed to Crown Court for trial
A 65-year-old from Calverton village has been committed to Crown Court charged with voyeurism.
Peter Hayward, 65, from Middle Weald Farm, appeared before Milton Keynes magistrates this week.
He is charged with voyeurism - recording a private act - in Milton Keynes between July 2017 and June 2018.
The charge accuses him of recording "another person doing a private act with the intention that you would, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, look at an image of that other person doing the act, knowing that the other person did not consent to your recording the act with that intention."
Voyeurism is contrary to section 67(3) and (5) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. The alleged victim's anonymity is protected under the same act.
Mr Hayward was committed to Crown Court for a pre-trial management hearing in January.