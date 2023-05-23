Milton Keynes man, 77, named and charged with murder of woman who died from neck compression

A Milton Keynes man aged 77 has been named and charged with the murder of a woman who died from neck compression, police have confirmed.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, Michael Sargent, of Bradwell Road, Loughton, Milton Keynes, was charged last night (22/5) with one count of murder in connection with the death of a 73-year-old woman at the same address.

The charge is in connection with an incident which occurred just after 8am on Saturday (20/5) when officers located an unconscious woman inside a property.

Charged

She was given emergency first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital, where she later sadly passed away.

Sargent was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene.

He is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The victim has also now been formally identified as Christine Sargent, aged 73, from Milton Keynes.

A Home Office post-mortem examination took place yesterday, with the provisional results being that Christine died as a result of neck compression.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Dejan Avramovic, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Christine’s family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers and our thoughts are with them.

