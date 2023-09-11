Milton Keynes man admits blackmailing woman by threatening to publish naked photos of her

Watch more videos on Shots!

A man who said he would publicly disclose a woman's private nude pictures if she did not give him £100 has admitted the nasty crime in court.

Daniel Plant, aged 30, appeared before a judge at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday.

The court heard he threatened to post the naked photographs online unless the woman handed over the money.

The man will be sentenced by the court later this month

The triviality of the sum and the extremities to which Plant went to try to obtain the cash drew sharp comment from judge Jonathan Cooper, who was overseeing Plant's plea hearing.

The judge said: "There could not be anything as nasty as the communication that the complainant had in this case after her encounter with Mr Plant.

"So the court has to think very carefully about the sentence appropriate in this case."

Plant, from Reeves Croft on Hodge Lea, has been charged of one count of blackmail involving making an unwarranted demand for £100 to the victim and one count of making threats to disclose private sexual material to cause the victim humiliation or embarrassment.

The judge was told that the offence took place last year over three days between September 10 and September 13 in Milton Keynes.

Plant admitted both charges. He was granted bail on the condition that he does not contact the victim under any pretext, directly or indirectly.

Judge Cooper ordered him to return to Aylesbury Crown Court on September 29 to be sentenced.