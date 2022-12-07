Milton Keynes man arrested after seven-month-old baby dies in two-vehicle collision in Bletchley

An infant has died after suffering serious injuries in a road traffic collision in Milton Keynes.

One arrest has been made in connection to the collision in which a woman was also injured and another woman broke their leg.

At just after 9.50pm on Sunday (4 December), a grey Peugeot 508 collided with a green Fiat 500 travelling in the other direction.

Sadly, a baby died following the crash

The Peugeot was moving in an easterly direction along H10 Bletcham Way in Bletchley from the Denbigh roundabout towards Fenny Lock.

While the Fiat was travelling in the opposite direction having come from the A5 Caldecotte exit when the two cars met.

As a result of the collision, a baby travelling in the Peugeot was taken to hospital in Milton Keynes, where she died of her injuries.

She was just seven months old.

Another passenger in the Peugeot, a 30-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Fiat suffered a broken leg and was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged.

A 27-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the limit and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

Thames Valley Police confirmed today (7 December), that the man has been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Ed Crofts, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Bicester, said: “Very sadly, as a result of this collision, an infant has died of her injuries. Our thoughts are with the family of the child who has tragically died.

“I would like to appeal to anybody who was driving along H10 Bletcham Way at around the time of the collision to please contact Thames Valley Police, especially if you witnessed what happened or saw either vehicle being driven just prior to the collision.

“I would also ask drivers to please check their dash-cam footage and get in touch if this has captured anything that may assist this investigation.

“You can send digital evidence to our dedicated portal for this incident.

“You can get in contact with us by making a report via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220546207.

