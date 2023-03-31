Milton Keynes man arrested after slash wound victim treated in hospital

A man has been arrested following an incident of grievous bodily harm during an argument in Bletchley.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident involving three men in the Wickes car park, off Watling Street, on Saturday (March 25) just before 3pm.

One of the men, in his forties, was treated in hospital for a slash wound to his face.

An MK man was arrested.

A 27-year-old man from Milton Keynes, was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on bail.

Detective Constable Ellie Lynch said: “We are appealing to anyone who have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“From our initial enquiries, we believe there was a number of people who will have seen what happened and there may be mobile phone footage as well.

“You can report any information via the Thames Valley Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230132567.