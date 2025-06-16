Milton Keynes man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving
Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision at a roundabout near Huntingdon left a woman in her 20s with serious injuries.
The collision happened near Huntingdon at about 11.25am on Friday (13/6) involving a white BMW M240i and an HGV on the Brampton Hut roundabout.
The woman, who was a passenger in the BMW, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where she remains in a serious condition.
Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed.
A 29-year-old man from Milton Keynes, who was driving the BMW, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail until September 12..
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or believes they saw the vehicles in the build up to what happened, should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference CC-13062025-0181. Alternatively call 101 and ask to speak to T/DC Bond from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.