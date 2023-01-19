A Milton Keynes man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 28-year-old in Brize Norton.

Thames Valley Police have arrested two people in connection with an ongoing murder investigation in the West Oxfordshire village.

A 28-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested overnight on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

A 44-year-old man from Carterton previously arrested on suspicion of murder also remains in police custody.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps of the Major Crime Unit said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a 28-year-old man in Brize Norton.

“We have now made two arrests and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who has died.

“They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Formal identification has yet to take place and a Home Office post-mortem examination is scheduled for tomorrow (20/1).

“There remains a scene-watch at the property in Lock Court, Brize Norton, while our investigation continues.

“There continues to be an increased police presence in the area.

“Although I do not believe there to be a wider risk to the local community, please don’t hesitate to speak to any of our officers with any concerns you may have.

