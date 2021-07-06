Milton Keynes man avoids prison sentence for breaking former friend's jaw

A man has avoided going to prison despite leaving a former friend with a fractured jaw by punching him for asking out his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Ryan Huish assaulted the victim after he lied about sending the text message to his old partner in November, 2018, Northampton Crown Court heard today.

The 22-year-old, of Leaberry in New Bradwell, was given a 12-month jail term suspended for 12 months and told to pay £2,000 in compensation after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent at the same court in May.

The judge gave a suspended sentence

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said at Northamptom Crown Court: "He had a fractured jaw which required surgery with metal plates being inserted.

"He was on a liquid diet for six-to-seven weeks and while this incident took place a few years ago now, it's clear it's had an ongoing effect on him and will continue to effect him."

Ben Gow, prosecuting, said the victim was attacked by Huish outside a friend's house as was heading to there to get a lift for a house party on November 16, 2018.

The week before, he had seen the defendant's ex in a pub, asked her for her number and texted her to meet up but nothing came from it, which Judge Crane described as 'not unreasonable'.

So when the victim saw Huish's car alongside his friend's car he wondered if he was aware of the texts but ignored him and went to his friend.

Huish then approached him and asked for a chat - they went to the back of the car where the defendant showed him the messages and he replied: "What are you on about?"

The defendant then punched the victim to the right hand side of the face before his friend stopped him, saying: "Do you want more?" as he walked away.

The victim felt was taken to Luton and Dunstable University Hospital where he underwent surgery under general anaesthetic to have two metal plates inserted.

A statement from the victim said it was 'horrible' at the time as he could not eat certain foods and it was very painful while it was still effecting him in January this year.

He was suffering with regular infections, struggles to sleep and eat and he lost his job as a kitchen fitter because he could not handle the physical demands.

"Mentally it has left him feeling nervous if social situations and wary of other people and who to trust," Mr Gow said.

"Certain scenarios make him feel anxious and his confidence has been hit."

Michael Attenborough, defending, described Huish's actions as a 'hot-headed response' which he accepts was inexcusable and is sorry for.