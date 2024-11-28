Milton Keynes man banned from keeping animals for life after causing his dog to suffer badly

A man who neglected to treat his pet spaniel for a sever skin condition has been banned from keeping animals for life.

Edward Stokes aged 56, of Woodrush Close on Beanhil, was found guilty in court of causing unnecessary suffering to his dog Puppy2.

The liver and white spaniel had been found straying by a member of the public in July 2023 and was taken to a vets for treatment because she seemed in such bad condition.

She had open sores and wounds on her limbs, face and body, all of which would have been causing her pain and itching, Milton Keynes Magistrates Court heard in a vets report.

The dog had open sores and wounds from untreated mange

Her skin was red and her fur patchy, and her skin was so itchy that she was causing significant trauma to herself, said the report, which certified that she was suffering and had been for at least a month.

She was diagnosed with mange and, after being treated for it, is now recovering in a new home.

The dog was also underweight and appeared to have recently had puppies, the court heard.

She had been found in the area near where the Stokes lived and was also microchipped to him. Inspector Andy Eddy had also seen the same dog previously at the Stoke’s’s address during a welfare check.

The spaniel is now thriving in her new home

But he had denied he was the owner of the dog and said that he had rehomed her.

Stokes was found guilty of causing Puppy2 unnecessary by failing to provide proper and necessary veterinary care and attention for her chronic skin condition.

He was given a lifetime disqualification from owning all animals which he can’t appeal for five years. He was also ordered to carry out a 12 month community order of 10 Rehabilitation Action Requirement days and a 12 month mental health treatment requirement. He was also ordered to pay £300 costs.

Speaking after the case, the RSPCA inspector Eddy said: “The vets stated that the prognosis for mange is good once treatment is started and it is a curable condition and relatively easy to treat if caught early - mite infestation is not only a curable disease but a preventable one - and the owner should have sought treatment for this condition.

“Thankfully with the right treatment the friendly spaniel recovered well and she has now been rehomed.”

Puppy2 is now fit and happy in her new home.