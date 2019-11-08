Milton Keynes man charged and woman arrested over aggravated burglary in which pensioner was assaulted last weekend

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police a Milton Keynes man has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary.

Paul Sellars, aged 45, of Malletts Close, Milton Keynes, has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary in Portland Drive, Willen, Milton Keynes.

The charge relates to an incident on Sunday (November 3) at around 7.50pm in which a woman in her 70s was assaulted and had cash taken from her purse.

Sellars is also charged with one count of making off without payment and one count of assault by beating which relate to an incident involving a taxi driver which happened on the same evening.

He is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on Saturday (November 9).

A 41-year-old woman from Milton Keynes has also been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. She remains in custody at this time.