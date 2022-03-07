Milton Keynes man charged in connection with spate of exposure offences after investigation
5 charges relate to multiple incidents between August and October last year
Monday, 7th March 2022, 4:26 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th March 2022, 4:28 pm
A man has been charged in connection with an exposure investigation in Milton Keynes.
David Lewis, aged 49, of Engaine Drive, Shenley Church End, was charged with five counts of exposure.
It is in connection with multiple incidents in the Oakhill and Whaddon areas between August and October last year.
Lewis has been bailed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on April 5.