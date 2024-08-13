Milton Keynes man charged with attempted murder and drug possession following stabbing at Reggae Land festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 29-year-old man has been officially charged with attempted murder and also possession of drugs after the stabbing at Reggae Land music festival.

The man, from Tolcarne Avenue on Fishermead, was arrested days after the festival, which attracted tens of thousands of people to Milton Keynes Bowl at the beginning of the month.

A couple of hours before the two-day event was due to end, a man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed in the main arena.

A police investigation resulted in the arrests of the 29-year-old and also a 31-year-old

The first man has now been charged with attempted murder and one count of possession with intent to supply class B drugs,.

The second man, who is from Speedwell Place on Conniburrow, has been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Meanwhile, the victim’s condition has stabilised and he is recovering from his injuries, say police.