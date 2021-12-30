Milton Keynes man charged with falsely giving the impression he was a police officer

A 59-year-old man from MK has been charged with acting falsely by suggesting he was a police officer.

Martin Cross from Whaddon Way in Bletchley was charged in connection with two incidents that occurred on 20 June and 4 August this year on the H7, Chaffron Way, in Milton Keynes.

He is accused of using a vehicle on a road fitted with a blue warning beacon/ special warning lamp or device resembling a police car light...

He is charged with using a vehicle fitted with a blue warning light