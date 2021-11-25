Milton Keynes man charged with nine different sexual assaults

A 25-year-old man has been charged with nine counts of sexual assaults following a series of incidents over the past seven weeks.

Modestas Sidarkovas from Verity Place in Oldbrook is appearing before MK magistrates today. He was early yesterday morning and charged in the early hours of this morning

The charges relate to a series of incidents that happened in Central Milton Keynes between October 5 and November 24.

He was charged with nine counts of sexual assault