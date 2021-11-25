Milton Keynes man charged with nine different sexual assaults
The move follows a series of incidents in MK over the past seven weeks
A 25-year-old man has been charged with nine counts of sexual assaults following a series of incidents over the past seven weeks.
Modestas Sidarkovas from Verity Place in Oldbrook is appearing before MK magistrates today. He was early yesterday morning and charged in the early hours of this morning
The charges relate to a series of incidents that happened in Central Milton Keynes between October 5 and November 24.
The moves follows an investigation by Thames Valley Police.