Milton Keynes man charged with sexual assault after incident in Pink Punters Nightclub
A Milton Keynes man has been charged with sexual assault after an incident in Pink Punters Nightclub.
Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been charged after the offence, which happened inside Pink Punters Nightclub in Watling Street at about 1.45am on Sunday 24 July this year.
The victim, a woman, was inappropriately touched by a man.
Dier Faraj, aged 40, of Milton Keynes, has been charged with one count of sexual assault.
He is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 9 January 2023.
Thames Valley Police previously published an appeal in connection with this investigation. We are no longer making this appeal, and now that court proceedings are ongoing, we would ask media to remove this appeal from their platforms please.