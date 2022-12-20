Milton Keynes man charged with sexual assault after incident in Pink Punters Nightclub

A Milton Keynes man has been charged with sexual assault after an incident in Pink Punters Nightclub.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been charged after the offence, which happened inside Pink Punters Nightclub in Watling Street at about 1.45am on Sunday 24 July this year.

The victim, a woman, was inappropriately touched by a man.

Dier Faraj, aged 40, of Milton Keynes, has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 9 January 2023.

