Milton Keynes man convicted after police find hunting knife and cannabis in his backpack
A Milton Keynes man has been convicted after police found a large hunting knife in his backpack.
Jack Tredwell of North Tenth Street, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a knife blade in a public place and one count of possession of cannabis, in a hearing at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court.
Earlier this month, officers stopped and searched Tredwell in Conniburrow, finding a large hunting knife in his rucksack, alongside cannabis.
The 21-year-old was arrested and was charged the same day.
Appearing in court the following day, Tredwell admitted both offences and was remanded into custody to re-appear for sentencing at the same court on February 6.
PC David Sutton said: “This result is another excellent example of Thames Valley Police’s Operation Deter bringing about a swift charge, remand and conviction.
“It was great team response which has resulted in a dangerous individual and a lethal weapon being removed from the streets.
“Operation Deter is our robust approach to seeking swift charge and remand, and I am please we managed to charge and remand Tredwell straight into custody.
“Knife carrying will not be tolerated in Milton Keynes. Carrying a knife is a high-risk offence, and there can be harsh penalties for those who do. There are no more second chances.
“Tredwell will now face sentencing for these offences, and I hope this conviction will reassure our communities that we will continue to robustly pursue those who carry knives.”