A Milton Keynes man has been convicted after police found a large hunting knife in his backpack.

Jack Tredwell of North Tenth Street, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a knife blade in a public place and one count of possession of cannabis, in a hearing at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court.

Earlier this month, officers stopped and searched Tredwell in Conniburrow, finding a large hunting knife in his rucksack, alongside cannabis.

The 21-year-old was arrested and was charged the same day.

Appearing in court the following day, Tredwell admitted both offences and was remanded into custody to re-appear for sentencing at the same court on February 6.

PC David Sutton said: “This result is another excellent example of Thames Valley Police’s Operation Deter bringing about a swift charge, remand and conviction.

“It was great team response which has resulted in a dangerous individual and a lethal weapon being removed from the streets.

“Operation Deter is our robust approach to seeking swift charge and remand, and I am please we managed to charge and remand Tredwell straight into custody.

“Knife carrying will not be tolerated in Milton Keynes. Carrying a knife is a high-risk offence, and there can be harsh penalties for those who do. There are no more second chances.