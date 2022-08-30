Milton Keynes man convicted after subjecting neighbours to 'despicable' racial, religious aggravated harassment

Jason Hein, 56, of Ashfield Grove, Bletchley, was found guilty following a four-day trial at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (26/8).

The jury were unanimous.

Hein harassed three of his neighbours, one man and two women, in Ashfield Grove on dates between December 2017 and August 2021.

Jason Hein of Bletchley has been convicted of four counts of racial or religious aggravated harassment

PC David Smith, of Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Jason Hein harassed his neighbours in the place where they should feel most safe, the street in which they live.

“Hein’s despicable behaviour included shouting and swearing racial or religious slurs at his victims.

“The victims have shown immense bravery throughout this distressing period.

“This case demonstrates such behaviour will not be tolerated.

“If anyone has or is suffering similar harassment call us on 101. We will listen and support you.”