Milton Keynes man facing charges over money laundering and weapons offences after arrest

A man from Milton Keynes has been charged on four separate offences following his arrest on Thursday (November 25).

Haider Aslam, 21, of Tarbert Close, Bletchley, faces one count of being concerned in the supply of cannabis; one count of possession of an offensive weapon; one count of money laundering and driving without insurance.

Aslam was pulled over by the Thames Valley Police, who subsequently cuffed the young man, after questioning.

A Milton Keynes man has been charged for four separate offences

Police officially charged the 21-year-old the day after his arrest, he appeared at Oxford Magistrates Court on Saturday.