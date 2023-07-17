News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Milton Keynes man found guilty of raping 15-year-old girl when he was 16

He ignored her pleas to stop, say police
By Sally Murrer
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST

A 25-year-old man has been convicted a rape that happened when he was 16.

Benjamin Savage, who lives on Tattenhoe, failed to obtain the consent of his 15-year-old victim and ignored her requests to stop, say police.

She bravely reported what had happened to her several years later, when she was triggered whilst studying at university.

The victim bravely reported the rape years after it happenedThe victim bravely reported the rape years after it happened
The victim bravely reported the rape years after it happened
Most Popular

On Friday a jury at Luton Crown Court found Savage guilty of one count of rape. He is due to sentenced at the same court on 25 August.

He was found not guilty of two counts of rape, and one count of assault by penetration.

The victim told police that she was pressurised into having sex with Savage, despite not wanting to, but he went ahead and pushed the boundaries. When she pleaded with him to stop, he ignored all signs of distress, say Bedfordshire police, who investigated the case.

DC Sabrina D’amelio, from the force’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team, said: “Savage’s despicable behaviour saw him control the victim for his own sexual gratification.

“No will always mean no, regardless of whether you know someone, and if they refuse to give consent or withdraw consent, you need to stop. We have a clear focus on tackling any perpetrators of violence against women and girls and putting them behind bars.

“No matter when an offender abused or exploited you, we want you to know it is never too late to report it. We will listen and put these people behind bars so they cannot hurt any one else.”