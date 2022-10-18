Milton Keynes man found guilty of stabbing another man to death outside his home

A Milton Keynes man was convicted of murder today (October 18), after a trial at Luton Crown Court.

Oluwatomiwa ‘Tomi’ Olatuyi, aged 21, of Stanton Avenue, Milton Keynes was unanimously found guilty by the jury.

He was standing trial for the murder of another 21-year-old from Milton Keynes, Joseph Tayaye.

Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi

Olatuyi was also found guilty on one count of affray, possession of a bladed article in a public place and perverting the course of justice.

He was also found guilty on another affray charge relating to a separate incident, he admitted to possession of a bladed article related to that crime.

The other incident happened on 26 March when the two men were involved in an altercation.

Olatuyi is due to be sentenced on 25 November.

Thames Valley Police officers were called out to an incident at The Hide, Netherfield.

Witnesses called the authorities reporting a stabbing had taken place outside a home in the estate.

Joseph was in a bad condition when officers arrived on the scene and had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics treated the 21-year-old before racing to Milton Keynes Hospital, but he died the next morning.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested Olatuyi on the A1 near Loughbrickland, County Down, Northern Ireland, on 1 April. He was charged on 4 April.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Today, the jury has concluded Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi tragically murdered Joseph Tayaye by attacking him outside his home on The Hide, Netherfield, on the night of 28 March this year.

“Joseph sustained a fatal stab wound to his chest and tragically died the following morning.

“Olatuyi fled to the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland but thanks to support from our colleagues at the Police Service of Northern Ireland, he was arrested and has now been brought to justice.

“I hope that Olatuyi’s conviction will in some way help Joseph’s family and our thoughts still very much remain with them.

“There was no excuse for Olatuyi to carry a knife in Milton Keynes, or anywhere else in the Thames Valley for that matter. Olatuyi’s decision to carry a knife, and subsequently use it to stab Joseph had tragic consequences. Olatuyi’s refusal to accept responsibility for his actions has meant Joseph’s family have had to go through the additional trauma of a trial. Olatuyi will be sentenced next month, and will now finally have to take responsibility for his appalling actions.

“In July, Thames Valley Police and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner launched Operation Deter, a tough new approach to tackling knife crime in Milton Keynes, following incidents such as Joseph’s murder.

“The force will not tolerate the possession of or the use of weapons, and our message is clear, you will be stopped, arrested, charged and prosecuted.

“We are resolute in our determination to make our communities safer by removing knives from our streets.”