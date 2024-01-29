Milton Keynes man is charged with murder after stabbing on city estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 24 year old man has tonight been charged with murder on a city estate.

Jay Lupton from Fen Street on Brooklands, was arrested after a 48-year-old man was found with fatal stab wounds inside a property on that street last Thursday.

Paramedics tried to save the victim but sadly he died at the scene from a stab wound to his neck.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, Lupton has been charged. He also faces two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker in police custody.

He is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

“If anyone has any information or footage from the area of Brooklands Square and Fen Street on Thursday and hasn’t already spoken to the police, please contact us as soon as possible. Call 101 or visit our website, quoting reference number 1784 (25/1)”.

Meanwhile, Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the murder as they had experienced ‘recent contact’ with the victim before he met his death.

IPCO will now look at all the facts and decide whether or not to investigate.