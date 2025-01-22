Milton Keynes man is jailed for five offences of raping a woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 33-year-old man has been sent to prison after pleading guilty to five counts of rape.

Luke Morris, aged 33, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to nine years in prison for five counts of rape, one count of engaging in controlling/ coercive behaviour and one count of sexual assault, following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (16/1).

Morris changed his plea to guilty for the offences on day three of a trial, which started on 13 January at the same court. The jury then found him guilty by unanimous verdict for all seven offences.

Morris was also given a ten-year restraining order.

Luke Morris has been jailed for nine years for rape

Morris raped and sexually assaulted the victim a number of times and also coercively controlled the victim.

He was arrested on 2 June last year and was charged the following day.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Josh Matthews said: “Luke Morris abused the victim sexually, as well as coercively controlling her, subjecting her to a tirade of abuse.

“I would like to commend the victim in this case, who has shown such bravery in coming forward and who put her trust in us to bring Morris to justice.

“It is a top priority of TVP to tackle violence against women and girls in all its forms, and I am pleased that Morris is now in prison where he belongs.

“If you are a victim, or suspect someone is a victim of crime, please contact Thames Valley Police.

“We have specially trained officers who will always listen and support you. You can contact us via our website, or by calling 101, or by visiting a police station.”