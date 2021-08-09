Milton Keynes man jailed after conning victims out of more than £70k on dating app

A Milton Keynes man has been jailed after he conned two people he met through a dating app into lending him money.

He gained thousands from false investments victims made to him, thinking they were supporting the businesses the fraudster claimed to own.

In both instances, the offender claimed he would return these investments with interest, when he had no intention to do so.

Tresdian Green will spend over three years in jail

Tresdian Green, aged 53, of Harlow Crescent, Oxley Park, Milton Keynes, was sentenced on Tuesday 27 July at Aylesbury Crown Court, to three years and two months’ imprisonment.

At a previous hearing he pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation.

Green was also ordered to pay compensation to his victims totalling £5,000.

In early 2018 and then again in early 2019, Green met his victims on the dating site Plenty of Fish. After a few months, he began to ask his victims to lend him money telling them that he would pay them back with interest.

Green asked his first victim for small amounts to help pay staff and taxes. Over time, this accumulated to around £11,700. The company only had one member of staff.

He asked his second victim for money as an investment into a car selling company in which she would see a better return than through a bank. This amount came to £59,000. The company wasn’t linked to car sales, but recruitment, and it didn’t have any assets.

Green was charged on 30 October 2020.

Investigating officer, PC Jamie Mulliner, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “These cases took two years to bring to court due to the intricacies of the fraud that had to be thoroughly investigated.

“The victims were unknown to each other, however the frauds were almost identical in how they came to fruition, the length of their relationships with Green and the trust he gained from them.

“I am pleased that Green pleaded guilty and will now serve a custodial sentence as a result of his deception.