Milton Keynes man jailed for 10 years for importing £29,000 worth of drugs after border control interception

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police a man has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for a number of drugs offences including importing drugs worth over 29,000 pounds into the UK.

Vaidas Palubeskas, aged 30, of Oldbrook Boulevard, Milton Keynes was convicted and sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (14/11) of eight counts.

MK man Palubeskas has been jailed for 10 years

Palubeskas was found guilty of one count of importing MDMA, one count of importing cocaine, one count of producing cannabis, one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine, one count of possession with intent to supply cannabis and three counts of possession of an identity document with intent.

On 17 October 2018 a package addressed to Paulbeskas address in Oldbrook Boulevard, Milton Keynes was intercepted by a border control officer.

The parcel contained an electrical appliance which inside it contained MDMA with a street value of £24,820 and cocaine to the value of £4,900.

These items were handed to Thames Valley Police and an investigation was launched.

Vaidas Palubeskas

On 14 February 2019 officers conducted a warrant in Oldbrook Boulevard with a view to arresting Palubeskas.

Officers could not locate him, however discovered a large amount of cannabis and also cannabis growing equipment. This was seized by officers.

On 6 June 2019, officers attended an address in Tolcarne Avenue and noticed a Mercedes parked outside which was connected to the Oldbrook address and to Palubeskas himself.

Officers were allowed entry to the property and then arrested Palubeskas. Further drugs were found including cocaine, cannabis and over £3,500 in cash.

The MDMA and cocaine

Palubeskas was charged on 7 June 2019.

Detective Sergeant Simon Tyas, of Area CID based at Milton Keynes, said: “This was a complex investigation which has taken a significant amount of drugs off the streets of Milton Keynes.

“I would like to thank my team for their hard work in tracing and investigating this offender and bringing the case before the courts.

“I am pleased that the jury convicted Palubeskas on all eight counts and I hope that the 10 year sentence serves as a deterrent to others who think they can get away with importing drugs into the country.

The cannabis

“This case is also a good example of our commitment through our Stronghold campaign which aims to work in partnership to tackle serious and organised crime and exploitation in partnership.

“We will continue to work closely with agencies such as border control in order to stop those who seek to make a living of drug importation and sale which has a detrimental effect on our communities.”