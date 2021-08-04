Milton Keynes man jailed for assault after spitting at an emergency worker

A man has been jailed for assault causing his victim to lose numerous teeth, and spitting at an emergency worker.

Steven Norman, aged 35, of Wistmans, Furzton, Milton Keynes, was sentenced at Amersham Law Court on Tuesday, July 27, to two years and nine months’ imprisonment, after pleading guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm, assault of an emergency worker, and possession of class B drugs.

Norman was arrested on August 16, 2020, after launching an unprovoked attack on a man in his 60s in Bodmin Place, Broughton. The man suffered significant facial injuries needing surgery to his nose and numerous teeth, which then fell out.

Norman was sentenced to nearly three years in jail

Following arrest, Norman was found in possession of a class B drug. Later, Norman spat at a detention officer whilst she checked on his welfare in custody.

Bailey was remanded to Buckinghamshire Magistrates’ Court where he entered a guilty plea, before being sentenced on July 27.

Investigating officer, PC Nick Timms of Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “This has been a lengthy investigation into a serious assault against the victim, who was simply out conducting his day-to-day activities when he was attacked without provocation.

“This incident has had a profound effect on the victim, not just physically but mentally as well. I want to thank him for his bravery and conduct throughout the course of the investigation, always remaining optimistic and courteous in our interactions.

“The defendant then assaulted a detention officer, whilst checking she was checking on his welfare. No one should have to face the prospect of being assaulted and spat at when they go to work, and emergency workers are no different.