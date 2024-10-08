Milton Keynes man jailed for five years for supplying heroin and crack cocaine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Milton Keynes man has been jailed for five years for supplying heroin and crack cocaine.

Jamail Agyekum, 21, of Tandra, Beanhill, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to a count each of possession with intent to supply heroin, and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

The sentence included one of two years and nine months following a separate investigation by Warwickshire Police into the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Leamington Spa on November 17 2021.

On 20 April 2023, Agyekum was stopped by police on Boycott Avenue in Oldbrook, Milton Keynes and was found to have heroin and crack cocaine in deal bags, a large amount of cash and a small burner phone.

Further analysis of the drugs found he had 2.4 grams of heroin and 2.55 grams of crack cocaine.

Agyekum was arrested by police and charged in April this year.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steven Purser said: “Tackling drug supply in Milton Keynes is a priority for Thames Valley Police.

“We will do all that we can to pursue, arrest and prosecute offenders, who often target the most vulnerable members of the community.

“We will never tire at ensuring this activity is disrupted and dismantled.

“We are committed to working with all our partner agencies to safeguard the community.

“Information that the community can provide plays a vital role in developing intelligence into a proactive investigation.

“You can report drug supply offences to Thames Valley Police via our website or by calling us on 101, or alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”