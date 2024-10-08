Milton Keynes man jailed for five years for supplying heroin and crack cocaine

By Neil Shefferd
Published 8th Oct 2024, 12:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Milton Keynes man has been jailed for five years for supplying heroin and crack cocaine.

Jamail Agyekum, 21, of Tandra, Beanhill, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to a count each of possession with intent to supply heroin, and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

The sentence included one of two years and nine months following a separate investigation by Warwickshire Police into the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Leamington Spa on November 17 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On 20 April 2023, Agyekum was stopped by police on Boycott Avenue in Oldbrook, Milton Keynes and was found to have heroin and crack cocaine in deal bags, a large amount of cash and a small burner phone.

Jamail Agyekum from Milton Keynes has been jailed for five years for supplying heroin and crack cocaineJamail Agyekum from Milton Keynes has been jailed for five years for supplying heroin and crack cocaine
Jamail Agyekum from Milton Keynes has been jailed for five years for supplying heroin and crack cocaine

Further analysis of the drugs found he had 2.4 grams of heroin and 2.55 grams of crack cocaine.

Agyekum was arrested by police and charged in April this year.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steven Purser said: “Tackling drug supply in Milton Keynes is a priority for Thames Valley Police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We will do all that we can to pursue, arrest and prosecute offenders, who often target the most vulnerable members of the community.

“We will never tire at ensuring this activity is disrupted and dismantled.

“We are committed to working with all our partner agencies to safeguard the community.

“Information that the community can provide plays a vital role in developing intelligence into a proactive investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You can report drug supply offences to Thames Valley Police via our website or by calling us on 101, or alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice